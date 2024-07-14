BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2865 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BCAT opened at $16.78 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
