BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13.
