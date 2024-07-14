BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

