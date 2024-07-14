BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

MUJ opened at $11.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

