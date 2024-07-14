BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MIY opened at $11.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

