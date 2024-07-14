BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $837.00 at UBS Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $842.00 to $837.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $844.67.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $827.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $787.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.36 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.8% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.