Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BCX opened at $9.38 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

