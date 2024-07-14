Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
BCX opened at $9.38 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
