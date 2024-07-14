Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 2,625,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,110. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 629.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

