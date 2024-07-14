Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$114.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBD.B. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$108.60.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$96.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.20. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$96.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. Insiders sold 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

