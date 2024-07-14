Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,026.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,849.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,656.81. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,051.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

