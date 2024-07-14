Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.70

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.70 and traded as high as C$16.56. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.52, with a volume of 56,628 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BPF.UN
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.49%.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.
Featured Stories
