Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $324,610.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOX Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 80.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in BOX by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in BOX by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

