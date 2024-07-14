BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.82

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $4.97. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 32,385 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LND

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $505.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.