Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 63,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.92. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Read More

