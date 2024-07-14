Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

BMY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,677,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,541,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.