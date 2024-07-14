Brokerages Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $3,562,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $7,694,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $42,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AHR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.