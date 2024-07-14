Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) PT at $55.40

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

FNF opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

