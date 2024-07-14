Brokerages Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Insider Transactions at Matterport
Institutional Trading of Matterport
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Matterport by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 112,495 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.99.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
Read More
