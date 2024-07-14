Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $51.25

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,776 shares of company stock worth $599,513 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

