Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alkermes plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after buying an additional 90,219 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Alkermes by 521.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 169,385 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

