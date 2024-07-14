Brokers Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

OVV opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after buying an additional 688,690 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 405,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

