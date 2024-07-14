Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,131. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

