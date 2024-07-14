BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Up 78.6% in June

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.2 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTBIF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.60.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.