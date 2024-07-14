Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,158 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Bumble worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMBL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMBL

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.