Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

