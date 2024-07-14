Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after acquiring an additional 239,955 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 140.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,875,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BURL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $252.45. The company had a trading volume of 862,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $255.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.71 and its 200-day moving average is $207.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

View Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.