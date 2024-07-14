Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Critical Analysis

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadeler A/S and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.59%. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0.81% 5.15% 4.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Genco Shipping & Trading’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 19.10 $12.44 million N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $383.83 million 2.33 -$12.87 million $0.06 348.83

Cadeler A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Cadeler A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

