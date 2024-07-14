Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.