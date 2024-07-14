Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.35

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.35 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 64.60 ($0.83). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.83), with a volume of 15,044 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 68 ($0.87) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.
