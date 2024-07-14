Capital Southwest Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:CSWCZ)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
Shares of CSWCZ stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $26.48.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
