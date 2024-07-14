Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.66. 2,202,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $84.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

