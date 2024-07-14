Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 3,020,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,077. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

