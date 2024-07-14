Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$11.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

