Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.67 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.67 billion and approximately $346.20 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.17 or 0.05319959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00043122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,048,613,783 coins and its circulating supply is 35,881,013,766 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

