Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

