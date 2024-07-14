CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 317 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.31. The stock had a trading volume of 293,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,534. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

