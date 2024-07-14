CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 924 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.59. 6,332,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

