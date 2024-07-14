CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,831,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,208,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after buying an additional 46,281 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $783.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

