CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $236,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,748,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

