CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $265,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 236,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $93.30. 2,047,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,179. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

