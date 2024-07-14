CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $28,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 289.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $186.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

