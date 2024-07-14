CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,414. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

