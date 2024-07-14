CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 642.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. 4,824,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

