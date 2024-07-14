CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.