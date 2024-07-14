CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 560 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 495,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

