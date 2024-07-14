CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 571 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 194,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Truist Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 299,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,256,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,973,000 after buying an additional 76,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

TFC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. 5,139,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.