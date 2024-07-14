Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF remained flat at C$0.65 during trading on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.30.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
