Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF remained flat at C$0.65 during trading on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.30.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.