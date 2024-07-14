CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
CBL International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BANL remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. CBL International has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.73.
About CBL International
