CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CBL International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANL remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. CBL International has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

