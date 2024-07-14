Cee Holdings Trust Buys 45,616 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust bought 45,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $66,143.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,551,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,183.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $9,786.05.

On Friday, July 5th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,355 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,414.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 248 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $359.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $95,457.60.

On Friday, June 28th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 23,136 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $33,547.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $62,795.15.

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,453.90.

System1 Trading Up 0.7 %

SST opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.35. System1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on System1

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.