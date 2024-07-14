CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.24.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $11,261,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $8,232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $6,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

