Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised Centene to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

